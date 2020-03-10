Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:45 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Annunciation Church
4 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
FLORENCE R. (O'LEARY) MCLOUGHLIN Obituary
McLOUGHLIN, Florence R. (O'Leary) In Wakefield, formerly of Saugus & Melrose, age 91, March 8th. Wife of the late James J. McLoughlin. Loving mother of Mary Lou McLoughlin, James McLoughlin & his wife Susan, Kevin McLoughlin & his wife Maria, Judy Murphy & her husband Joseph, Brian McLoughlin & his wife Sherrie, Shawn McLoughlin, Scott McLoughlin & his wife Sandy, the late Thomas McLoughlin and mother-in-law of Thomas's wife Martha. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late John "Tab" & Bessie (McGovern) O'Leary. Sister of the late Daniel "Tab" O'Leary. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, March 12, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, March 13 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's of the Annunciation Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Interment Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at stjude.org/donate For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
