SCHWARTZ, Florence R. (Bonanno) At the age of 80, a longtime resident of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was the wife of Richard C. Schwartz for 59 ½ years. Born in Boston, she was a graduate of Somerville High School. Florence was a claims approver for John Hancock for approximately 20 years before her retirement. She loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband Richard, Florence is survived by both her children; Rosanne M. Smargon & husband Michael of Mansfield and Richard J. Schwartz & wife Karen of Woolwich, ME. She is also survived by her three grandchildren; Nicholas, Abbey and Mary. Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 122 Canton St., Stoughton, on Wednesday, June 26th at 11 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., STOUGHTON, on Tuesday, June 25th from 4-8 PM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary