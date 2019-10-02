Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
FLORENCE R. SMITH (ROLFE) BROOKS

FLORENCE R. SMITH (ROLFE) BROOKS Obituary
SMITH BROOKS, Florence R. (Rolfe) Of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away October 1st. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Brooks. Loving mother of Debbie Friedman and her husband Larry of Whitman, Dianna West and her husband Marty of Abington, Dan Smith and his wife Cathy of Raynham, and Doug Smith and his wife Patty of Stoughton. Stepmother of Brad, Kevin & David Brooks & Margie Graves all of Walpole & Marilyn Thornton of Norwood. Sister of Betty Sell and her husband Richie, Morris Rolfe and Hollis Rolfe and his wife Marianne all of NH, and the late Elaine Fuller and Richard Rolfe. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Friday morning at 11:00. Visiting Hour prior to the service Friday morning from 10-11. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
