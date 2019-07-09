|
|
CARREIRO, Florence T. (Marshall) Age 92, longtime Concord resident, July 8, 2019. Devoted wife for 47 years of the late Lawrence J. Carreiro. Beloved mother of Donna Carreiro Casey and her husband Christopher of Lexington, and the late Lawrence R. Carreiro and his surviving wife Nancy of Leominster. Loving grandmother of Michael W. Carreiro, James J. Carreiro, Brittney M. Barrett-Moeller, Mark C. Casey, and great-grandmother of Lacey, Ava, Conor, and Joshua. Dear sister to James Marshall and his wife Doris of Maynard, and the late Richard Marshall, Edith O'Leary and Geraldine Marshall. Visiting Hours Thurs., July 11, from 4 to 7 pm in Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER. Private burial at Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . For her obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019