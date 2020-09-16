1/1
FLORENCE T. (MARCINKIEWICZ) LUKAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUKAS, Florence T. (Marcinkiewicz) Age 95, of Milton passed away September 12th. Beloved wife of the late Edmund W. Mother of Patricia McCormack and her husband Thomas of Sarasota, FL and William Lukas and his wife Hisae of Milton. Grandmother of Ian and Paige Lukas. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning prior to the Mass from 8:15 to 9:15 am. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Florence T. (Marcinkiewicz) LUKAS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved