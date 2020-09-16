LUKAS, Florence T. (Marcinkiewicz) Age 95, of Milton passed away September 12th. Beloved wife of the late Edmund W. Mother of Patricia McCormack and her husband Thomas of Sarasota, FL and William Lukas and his wife Hisae of Milton. Grandmother of Ian and Paige Lukas. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning prior to the Mass from 8:15 to 9:15 am. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
