FLORENCE "ANGIE" (SHEPARD) TALAVERA


1946 - 2019
FLORENCE "ANGIE" (SHEPARD) TALAVERA Obituary
TALAVERA, Florence "Angie" (Shepard) Of Harwich, MA and Boston, MA, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of David Talavera of State Road, NC. Dear mother of Janis Chandler (deceased) and Angeleka Talavera of Hyannis, MA. Beloved sister of Lawrence Shepard of East Haven, CT, Ronald Shepard of Boston, MA, Robert Cromwell of Deerfield, FL, John Cromwell of Boston, MA, sister Vivian Beard of Lexington, MA, loving niece of Betty Wornum of Boston, MA and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Commander's Mansion, 440 Talcott Avenue, Watertown, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
