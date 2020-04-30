Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:30 AM
tribucast
at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
More Obituaries for FLORENCE TRAVERS
FLORENCE (WORRELL) TRAVERS

FLORENCE (WORRELL) TRAVERS Obituary
TRAVERS, Florence (Worrell) Of Danvers, age 91, beloved wife of the late Richard Travers, Sr., died peacefully April 25, 2020. Florence is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Mulvee & husband Richard of Bedford, NH, Elaine Abbondanza & husband David of Pinckney, MI & Barbara Wright & husband William of Pepperell, her sons, Paul Francis Travers & wife Joanne of Ipswich & Richard J. Travers, Jr. & wife Lynne of Topsfield, her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her brother, Charles Worrell of FL & several cherished nieces & nephews. The Travers family will be holding a celebration of Florence's life at a future date to which all will be invited. Assisting the family is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to National Celiac Association at www.nationalceliac.org/donate Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping Florence's family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting her eternal tribute. Her tribucast will be held on Sat., May 2nd at 9:30 AM. To join remotely, visit her eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
