TRAVERS, Florence (Worrell) Of Danvers, age 91, beloved wife of the late Richard Travers, Sr., died peacefully April 25, 2020. Florence is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Mulvee & husband Richard of Bedford, NH, Elaine Abbondanza & husband David of Pinckney, MI & Barbara Wright & husband William of Pepperell, her sons, Paul Francis Travers & wife Joanne of Ipswich & Richard J. Travers, Jr. & wife Lynne of Topsfield, her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her brother, Charles Worrell of FL & several cherished nieces & nephews. The Travers family will be holding a celebration of Florence's life at a future date to which all will be invited. Assisting the family is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to National Celiac Association at www.nationalceliac.org/donate Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping Florence's family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting her eternal tribute. Her tribucast will be held on Sat., May 2nd at 9:30 AM. To join remotely, visit her eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020