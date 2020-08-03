Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
FLORENCE V. (CAMPBELL) DUBBS

FLORENCE V. (CAMPBELL) DUBBS Obituary
DUBBS, Florence V. (Campbell) Of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Burlington and Somerville, August 2. Beloved wife of the late Lewis Richard "Louie." Loving mother of Louise Ganley & her husband Ron of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Burlington, the late Richard & his wife Karen of Billerica and Donald of Lee, NH. Sister of Elizabeth "Marie" Gillis of Somerville, Barbara "Ruth" Householder of AZ, Jean Foster of Burlington, Joan Audrey Brennick of Somerville, David Campbell of FL, the late James Campbell, Linda Fhorl, June Foster, and Margaret Campbell. Proud grandmother of Ron Ganley, Jr., Bruce Ganley, Christina Ferrelli, Kathleen Straffin, Kevin Dubbs & Laura Dubbs. Great-grandmother of Eric, Sara, James, Jack, and Jacob. Graveside Services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence's name may be made to the , 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
