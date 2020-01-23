|
|
BRONSTEIN, Florynce Ruth (Schivek) Passed away on January 11, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1941 to Harold and Mae Schivek of Chelsea, Massachusetts. She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1958, married Kenneth Bronstein in 1959. She had one son, Michael, in 1960. The family moved to New York in the early 1960's and she returned to college where she graduated from Vassar college in 1970 with a degree in musicology as well as earning a Phi Beta Kappa award. She taught music in the New York public school system until the mid 1970's when she made a career change and was then actively involved in the travel industry until her retirement almost fifteen years ago. During that time, she served as the first female president of the Greenwich Connecticut Rotary Club. She moved to Watertown, Massachusetts in the late 2000's where she remained active in various civic and artistic activities. She loved to visit New York City to go to the opera, museums, and the theater. She is survived by one son, Michael Bronstein, her sister Rowena Davidson, and two nieces, Susan Saunders and Rebecca Murray. Services will be arranged privately by the immediate family.
View the online memorial for Florynce Ruth (Schivek) BRONSTEIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020