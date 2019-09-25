Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for FLOYD HARDWICK
FLOYD S. HARDWICK Sr.

FLOYD S. HARDWICK Sr. Obituary
HARDWICK, Floyd S. Sr. Of Roxbury, September 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Dr. Elaine F. Ward of Roxbury. Dear father of Stephanie D. Hardwick of VA, Shelley F. Hardwick and Sumayya E. Diop, both of Seattle, WA, Floyd S. Hardwick, Jr. of Roxbury, and Vanessa Loud of Boston. Beloved brother of Mary Peters of Newark, NJ. He is survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Saturday, at 11 AM, at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Visiting with the family Friday, 5-8 PM, and Saturday, at 10 AM. Burial Private. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
