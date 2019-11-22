Boston Globe Obituaries
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Following Services
SHAW, GySgt. Forrest E. USMC, Retired, age 84, a former longtime Maynard, MA resident, passed peacefully Nov. 17, 2019 in Lincoln, MA. Beloved husband of over 60 years to the late RoseMarie (August) Shaw. Survived by their children, Barbara Shaw Zagwyn, Paul Shaw, & Carol Shaw Harris & husband Scott; grandchildren Wayne, Kyle, Natalia, Katrina, Isabella; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & extended family. Predeceased by his parents, Forrest & Ellen Shaw; grandson Ben Zagwyn; son-in-law Richard Zagwyn; brothers George & John "Jack" Shaw. Visiting Fri., Nov. 29th from 5-8 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Sat., Nov. 30th at 10 A.M. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial with military honors following in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd. (Rte. 117), Maynard. Vet. Korea, Vietnam. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
