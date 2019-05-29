Boston Globe Obituaries
FORTINI "TEE-FEE" (ECONOMOS) SKALTSIS

FORTINI "TEE-FEE" (ECONOMOS) SKALTSIS Obituary
SKALTSIS, Fortini (Economos) "Tee-Fee" Of Waltham, formerly of Rollinsford, NH, May 27, 2019. Wife of the late Demetrios "Jimmy" Skaltsis. Tee-Fee leaves her daughter, Debra Skaltsis of Waltham and her grandcat, Vasiliki, aka Kiki; her sister, Jennie Knight of Rollinsford, NH; her sister-in-law, Diana Skaltsis of Durham, NC and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including her niece, Pat Fogerty and her husband, Richard, of Rollinsford, NH. Sister of the late Lewis Economos, George Economos, Demetrios "Jim" Economos and Anthony "Tony" Economos. Family and friends will honor and remember Tee-Fee's life by gathering to visit at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st, in Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, where her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford, NH on Saturday, June 8th. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760, or to the Cat Connection, P.O. Box 541435, Waltham, MA 02454-1435. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
