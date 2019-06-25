BURBANK, Rev. Foster J. C.S.C. Age 89, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1929 in Marlboro, MA, to Foster and Edna (Volosinski) Burbank, and attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA from 1948 to 1950. He entered the Congregation of Holy Cross on August 15, 1951 and made First Vows on August 16, 1952. He professed Final Vows on August 16, 1955 and was ordained to the priesthood on June 6, 1957. In 1973, he served at Stonehill College, North Easton, MA, as assistant dean of students and assistant to the president, and from 1981 to 1984, he served as a member of the staff of the Espousal Retreat Center in Waltham, MA, then served at Saint Brigid Church (Lexington, MA) and Our Lady of Fatima (Sudbury, MA). From 1986 to 1989, Fr. Burbank also served at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA, then at Stonehill College from 1989 to 2003. From 1989 to 2009, he also concurrently served as Director of Province Events for the then Eastern Province of Priests. After retiring, Fr. Burbank continued to reside with the Holy Cross Community at Stonehill College until 2017, when he moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN. Preceding him in death were his parents, Foster and Edna Burbank. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton, MA, with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Chapel of Mary. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College. Kane Funeral Home of EASTON, MA, is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019