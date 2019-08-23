Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
39 Belgrade Ave.
Roslindale, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
39 Belgrade Ave.
Roslindale, MA
FOTIOS N. KOURTIS

FOTIOS N. KOURTIS Obituary
KOURTIS, Fotios N. Of West Roxbury, MA, passed away on August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Anastasia (Georgaklis) Kourtis. Devoted father of Nicholas Kourtis and his wife Jane, and William Kourtis. Loving grandfather of Fotios Kourtis and his wife Rachel, Anastasia Kurkuvelos and her husband Alexander, Dimitri Kourtis, and Susan Athanasia Kourtis. Brother-in-law of Konstantoula Kourtis, Voula Maheras, Christina Kopellas, and Nitsa Georgaklis. A founder of St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, and the Evrytanian Society (Roumelis) of Boston. The 2006 Metropolis of Boston Laity Award recipient from his beloved St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, MA at 11:30AM. Visiting Hours on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the church from 5PM to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in The Gardens Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com FAGGAS FUNERAL HOME 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
