SAUNDERS, Franca A. Of Norwood, Centerville, formally from Sherborn, passed away peacefully at her home at Benchmark Senior Living on February 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert K. Saunders for 68 years. Franca was born to Concetta and Francesco Busalacchi in Palermo, Italy in 1927. Franca was employed by the Wellesley College French Department for 25 years and maintained many lifelong friendships. She especially liked to travel to Italy, Spain and Cape Cod. She also enjoyed symphony, golfing, friends, relatives, art; and to those that loved and knew her, the fine art of social conversation. Never at a loss for words and positive to all, she had a skill at making people comfortable and happy. Mother of Laura Nelson and her husband Philip of Needham, Linda Swenson and her husband Karl of Norwell, Franca R. Saunders of Saratoga Springs, NY and Florida. Grandmother of Kristin Pillay and her husband Anand of Washington, D.C., Katherine Swenson of Boston, Andrew Nelson and his wife Ann of Norwell, Jennifer Watters and her husband Sam of Malden. Great-grandmother of Saunders, Lillian, and Addison Pillay. Sister to the late Maria Lesieur and Salvatore Busalacchi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law Ruth C. Smith of Cary, North Carolina. A Funeral Mass will be held at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre St., Dover, MA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Franca's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 www.dana-farber.org/gift For directions or to share a memory of Franca, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020