Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola Church
28 Commonwealth Ave.
Newton, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCA FRANZAROLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCA FRANZAROLI

FRANCA FRANZAROLI Obituary
FRANZAROLI, Franca Of Chestnut Hill, MA, and Delray Beach, FL, age 87, Jan. 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Leo, Richard, Judith and Susan Locke. Loving grandmother of Juliana Locke, Nathaniel Locke, Joia Locke and Luca Campbell. She also leaves her longterm companion, Michael Laurano. Franca was founder and namesake of the successful Boston-based tour company, Donna Franca Tours. Specializing in custom and group travel programs to Italy, the company has been in operation for more than 50 years. Franca served as president until her passing. For her economic contributions to Italy, Franca was conferred the title of Cavaliere by the President of the Republic of Italy. For her charitable work in the country, she was given the title of Countess of Sant' Agata. She was also active in Boston's Italian-American community and known in the area for her philanthropy, especially in the area of education for young children. Above all, Franca profoundly loved her family. She will be missed for her contagious smile and endless passion for life. She lived it to the fullest and made an impact on everyone she knew. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 4-8pm in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., Newton. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10AM in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Newton. Entombment to follow at Newton Cemetery. Franca's family asks that flowers not be sent to the wake. Instead, donations in her name may be made to: Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
