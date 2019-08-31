Boston Globe Obituaries
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
More Obituaries for FRANCENE NEUSTADT
FRANCENE NEUSTADT

FRANCENE NEUSTADT Obituary
NEUSTADT, Francene Loving wife of the late Arnold H. Neustadt. Devoted mother of Michael Sherr (Amy), Matthew Sherr (Cissy), stepmother of Marc Neustadt and the late Geraldine Neustadt. Proud Nana of Zachary Sherr, Ethan and Aidan Sherr, and Gabriel Sherr, and Max Neustadt and Jacob Neustadt. Dear great-grandmother of Jackson Parker Neustadt. Loving sister of the late Annette Schwartz (George) and Lois Chase (Gerald). Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:45 am. Donations in Francene's memory may be made to MSPCA or the . Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
