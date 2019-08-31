|
NEUSTADT, Francene Loving wife of the late Arnold H. Neustadt. Devoted mother of Michael Sherr (Amy), Matthew Sherr (Cissy), stepmother of Marc Neustadt and the late Geraldine Neustadt. Proud Nana of Zachary Sherr, Ethan and Aidan Sherr, and Gabriel Sherr, and Max Neustadt and Jacob Neustadt. Dear great-grandmother of Jackson Parker Neustadt. Loving sister of the late Annette Schwartz (George) and Lois Chase (Gerald). Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:45 am. Donations in Francene's memory may be made to MSPCA or the . Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019