CAPUZZO, Frances A. (Pollino) Of Stoneham, January 17, 2020 passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Capuzzo. Cherished mother of Francine A. Capuzzo and her spouse Eileen Hegarty-Capuzzo, Maria E. Riley, Catherine Tecce and her longtime partner Frank Giannotti, Connie M. Aliberti and her husband Anthony and Thomas A. Capuzzo, Jr. Loving grandmother, "Grams," to Krystin Montoya and her husband Nicholas, Colleen Markle and her husband Christopher, Michael Riley, Stephen Tecce, Julie Aliberti and her husband Michael, Emily Aliberti, and Elizabeth Aliberti. Adored great-grandmother of Max Montoya. She was predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. "Fran" loved the ocean, was an avid bowler and dancer, a longtime volunteer at Winchester Hospital, and cared for her family as the ultimate homemaker. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories for Visiting Hours in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rte. 28), STONEHAM, Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9:45 am to 11:30 am, followed by a Funeral Service Celebrating Frances' Life beginning at 11:30 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions, or to send a memorial condolence, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome or www.barilefuneral.com Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020