More Obituaries for FRANCES MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES A. CLOONAN MANN

FRANCES A. CLOONAN MANN Obituary
CLOONAN MANN, Frances A. Of Lynn and Naples, FL, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the in Danvers. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Mann of Lynn and sister of Helen Healzer and her husband James of San Jose, CA and Meghan Kavanaugh of Naples, FL. Also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Robert J. and Helen (Jeffrey) Cloonan and her brothers Robert J. Cloonan, Jr. and Thomas Cloonan. Funeral on Friday, October 11, 2019, from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, at 9:30a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lynn at 10:30a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4-8p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
