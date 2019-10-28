|
DeFILIPPO, Frances A. (DiMare) Of Arlington, October 27. Beloved wife of the late John "Flip" DeFilippo. Dear mother of Dr. John DeFilippo and his late wife Katherine of Lincoln and the late Diane Phillips and her husband John of Wilmington. Grandmother of Shawn and Mark Phillips, Nikolas, Stephen and Lukas DeFilippo. Great-grandmother of Eli Phillips. Sister of Rose Marino and the late Sam and Joe DiMare. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue., ARLINGTON, Thursday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Interment to follow Oak Grove Cemetery. Visiting Hours on Wednesday 4:00 to 7:00pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019