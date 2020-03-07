|
DOHERTY, Frances A. (Coyle) A longtime resident of Medford, March 5th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Doherty. Mother of Kathleen McQueen and her husband Michael of Annandale, VA, Ann Marie Terramagra of Winchester, Maureen (Troiani) Civitarese and her husband Tony of Leominster and Eileen Gendreau and her husband Paul of Medford. Grandmother of Nicole, Kim, Jennifer, Kristen, Nicholas, Donnie, Michael, Zack and the late Sean. Great-grandmother of Alana, Kayla, Kylie, Brenna, Maddy, Ryan and Sarah. Sister of the late Ann McLaughlin and John Coyle. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Fran was born and raised in Everett. She is a graduate of Everett High School. For several years, she worked as an Administrator at the Anheuser-Busch Company in Medford. She was a former parishioner and communicant at St. James Parish in Medford where she was also a member of the Women's Guild. Along with her late husband Thomas, she enjoyed being a member of the Irish American Association in Malden. First and foremost, she enjoyed the company of her family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, March 10th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 9th, from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish, 10 Fellsway East, Malden, MA 02148. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020