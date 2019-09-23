Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES LERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES A. LERMAN


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES A. LERMAN Obituary
LERMAN, Frances, A Age 104, of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Brockton, MA passed away peacefully in her home on September 22nd, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her sisters Natalie Glovsky and Lois Tarlow, her children Robert (Bonita) and Joan Winer, stepson Stephen Lerman (Phyllis), daughters-in-law Roberta Lerman and Grace Lerman (Cynthia Turover), 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Manuel Winer and Jacob Lerman, her sister Ruth Maren, her brother Merton Tarlow, and her stepsons Martin & Roger Lerman. She will be remembered as a revolutionary war era antiques aficionado, prolific baker, and master of word games. She was a devoted follower of all New England teams, but was first and foremost a Red Sox fan. She has left her family with a lifetime of loving memories, which they will recall fondly every time they smell a batch of brownies coming out of an oven. Her family extends great thanks to the many loving people who cared for her in the last years of her life. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Details will be posted at www.franceslerman.com

View the online memorial for Frances, A LERMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.