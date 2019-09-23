|
|
LERMAN, Frances, A Age 104, of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Brockton, MA passed away peacefully in her home on September 22nd, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her sisters Natalie Glovsky and Lois Tarlow, her children Robert (Bonita) and Joan Winer, stepson Stephen Lerman (Phyllis), daughters-in-law Roberta Lerman and Grace Lerman (Cynthia Turover), 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Manuel Winer and Jacob Lerman, her sister Ruth Maren, her brother Merton Tarlow, and her stepsons Martin & Roger Lerman. She will be remembered as a revolutionary war era antiques aficionado, prolific baker, and master of word games. She was a devoted follower of all New England teams, but was first and foremost a Red Sox fan. She has left her family with a lifetime of loving memories, which they will recall fondly every time they smell a batch of brownies coming out of an oven. Her family extends great thanks to the many loving people who cared for her in the last years of her life. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Details will be posted at www.franceslerman.com
View the online memorial for Frances, A LERMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019