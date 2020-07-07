Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCES A. (MURPHY) RAFTERY

FRANCES A. (MURPHY) RAFTERY Obituary
RAFTERY, Frances A. (Murphy) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Teresa (Burke) and Leo Murphy. Beloved wife of James M Raftery. Devoted mother of Michelle, Steven, David, Colleen and Gregory. Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren whom she adored. Dear sister of Richard and Leo Murphy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews. At the family's request, Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Renal Transplant Team, c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or at http://giving.childrenshospital.org/ways-to-give/give-now.html For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
