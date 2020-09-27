1/1
FRANCES A. (KENNEDY) RATTIGAN
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RATTIGAN, Frances A. (Kennedy) Age 85, of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bradley F. "Brad" Rattigan. Frances was born in Boston the daughter of the late Richard Kennedy and Alyce (Ryan) Kennedy. She resided in the Jones Hill section of Dorchester before moving to Braintree in 2005. She was a graduate of St. Augustine's High School. She was a former employee of Sears Roebuck as a computer clerk, and she also worked for Terminal Freight in Boston. She is survived by her children, Maureen Rattigan of Braintree, Kathleen Rattigan of Braintree, Brad F. Rattigan of Hanson, Jean M. Rattigan of Kalispell, MT, and James L. Rattigan of Waterford, ME. Sister of Marjorie O'Leary of Yarmouthport, Robert Kennedy of Milton, James Kennedy of Marshfield, and the late Richard and Catherine Kennedy. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 29th, in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, in St. Francis Church, Braintree, at 10 am. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington St., Hanover, MA 02339, or the Boston Firefighters Relief Fund, 115 South Hampton St., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Burial
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our family will keep your family in our prayers. Our families have a lot of fond memories to look back on. God bless.
The Geanacopoulos Family
Lorraine Geanacopoulos
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved