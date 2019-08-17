|
|
SEMENTA, Frances Ann (Celino) Of West Yarmouth, on August 17, 2019. Formerly of Medford. Beloved wife of Richard A. Sementa. Mother of Deborah Sementa of East Harwich, Mark Sementa and his wife Kim of Hebron, CT., and the late Richard A. Sementa Jr. of Salem, MA. Grandmother of Max, Ellie, Jack, James and Olivia. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at 9 AM at the Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, SOUTH YARMOUTH, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at Saint Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Burial will be on Wednesday at 1 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For directions and guest book visit visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com In lieu of flowers gifts in her memory may be made to the ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019