HEGGER, Frances C. (Donnelly) Of Watertown, passed away on May 27th. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late George F. Hegger. Loving mother of Linda Lyman and her husband Gerald of Watertown, Michael Hegger of Watertown and the late Sam Hegger, Catherine Hegger and Steven Russo. Dear grandmother of Melissa, Samantha, Jessica, Michelle Sam and Michael Jr. Mother-in-law of Joyce Guelli. Also survived by many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her great-grandson Jack Francis. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Saturday at 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in St. Jude Parish, Waltham. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Frances to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019