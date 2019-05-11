MERCURIO, Frances C. (Trocki) Of Watertown. Passed away on May 8th after a long illness, in Orlando, FL. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Mercurio. Loving mother of Sheryn Seale of York, ME, Diane Wheaton of Waterbury, VT, James Mercurio and his wife Janice of Tewksbury and Lisa Johnson of Davenport, FL. Dear grandmother of Alicia Louis and husband Mike of Medford and Jared and Jesse Wheaton of Waterbury, VT. Sister of Jean Belloste of Cambridge and John Trocki of Medford. Frances was a devoted and loving mother who inspired family and friends with her strong faith. She worked at the Stigmatine Retreat House in Waltham for many years where she touched the heart of all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday from 9:00 - 10:30 am and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Massachusetts Alzheimer's Research Center at: give.massgeneral.org/madrc Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019