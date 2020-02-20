Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
More Obituaries for FRANCES CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES CALLAHAN

FRANCES CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN, Frances (Anna) Beloved wife of the late Joseph Callahan (2008), formerly of Hyde Park. Dearest sister of Carmel Fox (Bray, Ireland). Predeceased by sisters Marion Ganley, Cathleen Gannon, and Ursula Lynam, and by brothers Michael Claffey, and Patrick Claffey. Frances was born in Hall, Moate, Co. Westmeath, Ireland. She lived in Ireland and London, England before immigrating to Boston in 1960. It was here that she met and married her darling Joe, with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage. Frances loved living in Hyde Park and developed many lifelong friendships, which she cherished to the end. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews in Ireland, Canada, and the Boston area. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday morning from 10-12 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Service at the Funeral Home at 12. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit

www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
