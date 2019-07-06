CARDONE, Frances Age 89, of Saugus, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucia (Rauseo) Rosa. Beloved wife of the late Michael Cardone. Loving mother of Mark Cardone and his wife Karen, Terry Virgilio and her husband Anthony, Rita Cardone, Michele DeMarco and her loving companion Ernie Romani and Eric Cardone and his wife Donna. Adored grandmother of Anthony, TiaMarie, Marcus, Tiffany, Kayla, Jillian and great-grandmother of Dante, Gianna and Mia. Caring sister of the late Tony Rosa, John Rosa and Mary Repucci. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her best fury friend, Chico. Family and friends will honor Frances' Life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, July 10th from 4PM to 8PM, and again at 8:30AM Thursday morning before leaving in procession to St. Leonard Church in the North End for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to Kaplan Hospice House at 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127



View the online memorial for Frances CARDONE Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019