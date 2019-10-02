Boston Globe Obituaries
CASTLEMAN, Frances "Fay" Frances "Fay" Castleman, of Peabody and formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Castleman. Devoted mother of Rosanne Hamblet and her husband Dwight, Marc Castleman and his wife Karen, and Harry Castleman and his partner Laura Driemeyer. Cherished grandmother of Scott Hamblet (Lisa), Jesse Castleman (Alyssa), Tara Kevin (Shelli), Matthew Kevin (Stephanie) and Claire Castleman. Treasured great-grandmother of Brian, Brendon & Tommy Hamblet; Charlie Castleman; and Conor & Bryce Kevin. The loving sister of Robert Gilberg and the late Ida Spitzer. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Germain) Gilberg. Fay grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, and raised her family in Swampscott. She was a long time member of Temple Beth El and contributed her time to many different committees at the Temple, including the Sisterhood. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah. Fay excelled at bridge and golf and was a long time member of the Kernwood Country Club. She was always surrounded by a vast circle of friends and family. Fay was stylish and youthful to the end. A funeral service for Fay will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA. Interment to follow at Shirat Hayam Memorial Park, Temple Beth El Section, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA. Shiva will be held at The Brudnick Center, Great Room, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody MA, following services, on Friday, October 4th from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Legacy at Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St. Peabody, MA 01960, or via https://chelseajewish.org/donate-now/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
