LoRUSSO, Frances Catherine Age 72, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Medford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pompeia (Corlito) LoRusso. A resident of the surrounding Boston area for most of her life, Frances graduated from Salem State College in 1969 and obtained her Master's in Education and Concentration in Guidance a few years later. She was the lead English teacher of Western Junior High School for many years, then left teaching to become a certified purchasing manager for several corporations in Massachusetts. She loved to travel internationally, and frequently vacationed in York, Maine, where she would rent a cottage to spend time with her family. She adored her nieces and nephews, always taking them to plays and apple picking. Frances was unique and always had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her brother Joseph LoRusso and his wife Rosemary of Belmont, MA; sisters Lorraine LoRusso of Nashua and Maria Nichols and her husband Larry of Woburn, MA; nephews Daniel Courtney, III and his wife Sarah of Bedford, MA and Joseph LoRusso of Watertown, MA; nieces Melissa Gavazzi of Springfield, MA and Deanne Gavazzi and her husband Kyle of Woburn, MA. She also leaves behind many cousins and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Frances.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019