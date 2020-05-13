Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES DIFRANCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES (NICOLETTI) DIFRANCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES (NICOLETTI) DIFRANCO Obituary
DiFRANCO, Frances (Nicoletti) Of Woburn, May 11th, at Woburn Nursing Center, at the age of eighty-eight. Beloved wife of nearly 64 years to Vincent A. DiFranco, Jr. Loving mother of Gail F. Vlachos, her husband John, Jr. of Woburn and Dr. Robert V. DiFranco, his wife Dr. Zina (Gambacorta) of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of John, III and Christina Vlachos and Robert DiFranco, Jr., Emily and Anna DiFranco. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -