DiFRANCO, Frances (Nicoletti) Of Woburn, May 11th, at Woburn Nursing Center, at the age of eighty-eight. Beloved wife of nearly 64 years to Vincent A. DiFranco, Jr. Loving mother of Gail F. Vlachos, her husband John, Jr. of Woburn and Dr. Robert V. DiFranco, his wife Dr. Zina (Gambacorta) of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of John, III and Christina Vlachos and Robert DiFranco, Jr., Emily and Anna DiFranco. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020