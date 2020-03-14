Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for FRANCES DIPLATZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES (FERRERA) DIPLATZI

FRANCES (FERRERA) DIPLATZI Obituary
DiPLATZI, Frances (Ferrera) Of Revere on March 13, 2020, at the age of 68. Frances was born in Cambridge on September 13, 1951 to the late Antonio Ferrera and Theresa Ferrera-Osoling. Survived by her longtime companion, William Botelho of 42 years. Cherished mother of Michael DiPlatzi and his fianc?e Justine Drinkwater. Adored grandmother of Mikayla and Justin DiPlatzi. Dear sister of Millie Lodin of Franklin, and Patricia Buontempo and her husband Albert of Revere. Beloved aunt of Anthony Buontempo. Frances truly will be missed by all who knew her. Prayer Service from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 02102. For guestbook please visit:

www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
