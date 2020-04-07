|
FLINT, Frances E. (Bradley) Of Melrose, April 6, 2020, age 101. Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Morton C. Flint. Loving mother of Mark F. Flint of Melrose. Caring sister of the late Edna Bradley & Madeline Bradley. Dear cousin of David Rothmund & his late wife Julie of Raymond, NH. Survived by her dear friend & caregiver Linda Stevenson and close friend Karen Barros. Close dear friend of the Johnson family, the Socha family, the Oreste family, the Waystack family, all of Melrose, and the Clark family of Framingham. Proud godmother of Kathleen Chambers of CA. Also survived by her adopted sons David Granai of Quincy & Steven Penella of Jamaica Plain, as well as numerous other friends. Due to the new directive from the Archdiocese of Boston, State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association and all the current health concerns, Funeral Services and Burial will all be private. The private family Graveside Service on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10:00AM will be live streamed on the Gately Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to view it. The Flint family will be inviting all of Frances's relatives & friends to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church in Melrose with a reception to follow at a time and date that will be announced, once the current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances's name to St. Mary's Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176 or to the Poor Clare Nuns of Boston at St. Clare Monastery, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Please feel free to send a card to family members, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of online condolence by visiting www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020