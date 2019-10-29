Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St
Malden, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for FRANCES LYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES E. (SNYDER) LYLE

FRANCES E. (SNYDER) LYLE Obituary
LYLE, Frances E. (Snyder) Of Malden, formerly of Medford, Somerville and Cambridge, October 28th. Beloved wife of 58 years to William E. "Bill" Lyle, Sr. Mother of Linda Casey and her husband David of Malden, Frances Lyle of Malden and William E. Lyle, Jr. and his wife Erin of Wakefield. Grandmother of Meghan and Theo. Sister of the late Robert Snyder, Janice Beaton, Eleanor Cofer and Gerald Snyder. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was raised and educated in Cambridge. For many years, she worked as a Bookkeeper for Dunkin Donuts. Frances enjoyed traveling, especially during the Autumn months when she and her husband would enjoy the foliage together. First and foremost, she enjoyed the company of her family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Saturday, November 2nd at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 1st from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
