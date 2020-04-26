|
MacDONALD, Frances E. Of Arlington, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Reginald I. MacDonald. Dear sister of Patricia Koerber of Wells, ME and the late Alice St. Martin of Arlington. Loved sister-in-law to Wilfred J. St. Martin, Jr. Warmhearted stepmother to Reginald A. MacDonald and his wife Diana of ME and Joseph P. MacDonald and his wife Linda of TX. Mother-in-law of Marguerite MacDonald of Saco, ME. Devoted grandmother to Allison, Ryan, Owen and Kyle. Great-grandmother of Meghan, Molly and Maureen. Beautiful aunt to Denise Dempsey and her husband Robert of Burlington. Great-aunt to Colin Dempsey and his wife Melissa of Chelmsford and a very special great-aunt to Aiden Dempsey. Frannie worked for the US Postal Service for over 30 years, where she met the love of her life, Reg and also distinguished herself as the first female supervisor at the South Postal Annex. She was a loving, caring woman who enjoyed spending time with her family. She always placed her family at the center of her life, seemingly caring for their individual needs rather than her own. Her favorite place was the ocean, especially York Beach, ME. She was a gifted artist with natural talent. Her favorite pastimes were reading Romance novels and completing challenging puzzles. Her beautiful smile and quick wit will be missed by all. In life, you don't always remember what people said or did, but you never forget how they made you feel and Frannie made everyone feel loved. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020