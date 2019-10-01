Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ROMASCO, Frances E. "Fran" (Rancati) Age 73, of Malden, formerly of Somerville, on September 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Pamela Derany and her late husband Paul of Webster, Maria McPherson of Stoneham, Carmelina Johnson and her husband David of Dunstable, Michael Schena and his wife Kerri of NC, Suzanne McCaig and her husband Jason of ME, John Romasco of Revere and Kevin Kirkness of Worcester. Devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many dear brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday morning from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Home Service celebrated at 11:00AM. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Fran enjoyed spending time with her family and watching and rooting for the Boston Red Sox. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
