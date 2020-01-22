Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCES E. SACKS

FRANCES E. SACKS Obituary
SACKS, Frances E. Frances E. Sacks – of Marblehead, MA, entered into rest on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Louis Sacks. Devoted mother of Steven Sacks and Kenneth Sacks and his wife Maria Bizzotto. Dear daughter of the late John and Tillie Cohen. Frances was born in Worcester, MA, and graduated from Classical High School. She attended Simmons College and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1943 and her Master's Degree of Social Work in 1945. She was a life member of Hadassah-Brandeis, and was a volunteer at the Jewish Rehab and the North Shore Cancer Center. Frances came from a musical family and was an accomplished pianist, choralist and french horn player. A funeral service for Frances will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott, MA 01907. Interment will follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
