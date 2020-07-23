|
FINE, Frances (Cohen) Of Brookline, entered into rest July 22, 2020, at the age of 85. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Frances also enjoyed the time she spent as a volunteer at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Frances's memory may be donated to the Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020