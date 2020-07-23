Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES FINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES (COHEN) FINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES (COHEN) FINE Obituary
FINE, Frances (Cohen) Of Brookline, entered into rest July 22, 2020, at the age of 85. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Frances also enjoyed the time she spent as a volunteer at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Frances's memory may be donated to the Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -