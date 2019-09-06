|
FIORELLO, Frances "Franny" (Ranauro) Of Woburn, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Fiorello. Devoted mother of Deborah Sahrbeck and her late husband Alan, of Woburn, Anthony "Tony Pizza" Fiorello and his wife Joanne, of Woburn. Loving grandmother of Joseph Fiorello, Jannell Evans and her husband Derek, Anthony Fiorello Jr., and Carla Sahrbeck. Loving great-grandmother of Sophia Evans, Connor Evans and Joseph Fiorello Jr. Also survived by many loving cousins, extended family and her beloved pet cats, Frankie and Susie. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Wednesday, September 11th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Franny's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019