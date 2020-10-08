GAJEWSKI, Frances "Dot" Of Cambridge, she died peacefully on October 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John & Sabina (née Jozwicki). Loving sister of Sister Joan of Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, and the late Harriet, John, Frank, Chester, Genevieve, Walter, & Henry Gajewski. Also survived by 16 nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend a visiting hour on Friday, October 16th at 8:30 – 9:30 AM in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mount Auburn Street, (Rt. 16) WWATERTOWN. Funeral Mass and Interment Private In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dot's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. View the online memorial for Frances "Dot" GAJEWSKI