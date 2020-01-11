|
CONLON, Frances J. Of West Roxbury, January 10, 2020. Fran was 92 years old, born in Boston on May 6, 1927, daughter of the late Charles and Bridget (Lally) Conlon. Beloved sister of the late Joseph, Charles, and Paul Conlon and Mary Elizabeth Boyd. Beloved aunt of Anne McNamee, Mary Holleran, Jane Ricci, Robert Conlon, Ellen Kramer, Lawrence Conlon, John Conlon, Jeanne Chappuis and the late Paul Conlon, Jr. After graduating from Northeastern University, Fran worked for many years as an accountant at RCA. She was an independent, clear-minded soul who spoke her mind, cared for others, supported her favorite charities, and enjoyed activities with her friends. She volunteered at soup kitchens and food pantries. She loved bowling and line dancing. Fran was a devout communicant at St. Theresa's Church in West Roxbury. In recent years, Fran lived at Traditions of Dedham where she made new friends and continued to be a vibrant force. She will be missed by young and old. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, January 14, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00 a.m. and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Monday, January 13, of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00 am. Relatives from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to VNA Hospice, 100 Trade Center, Woburn, MA 01801. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020