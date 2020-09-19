INDICIANI, Frances J. (DiGiorgio) Of Manchester by the Sea, formerly of Stoneham, September 16, 2020 at age 76. Beloved mother of Daniel Indiciani and Liza Indiciani - MacFarlane and her husband Dustin. Cherished Mimi of Ella and Conor. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Frances' Eternal Life will be held on Wednesday, September 23 rd at 10am in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham. Capacity limitations and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Frances' Family from 8am - 9:30am in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT. 28), STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the funeral home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in at one time. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com
