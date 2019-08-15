|
JANECZEK, Frances (Ozycz) Of Boxford, formerly of Meriden, CT, Aug., 12th, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Janeczek. Frances is survived by her daughters, Justine Stagon & husband John of West Hartford, CT, Virgianne Baker & husband Paul of Boxford, her sons, Anthony Janeczek Jr. & wife Anne Marie of Westford & David Janeczek & wife Ann Schnorbus of Pelham, NH; 6 grandchildren, Craig Janeczek of Worcester, Brittany Janeczek of Melrose, Kathryn & Stephanie Janeczek of Westford, Paul & Michael Baker of Boxford. She was an aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. Sister of the late Edward, Victor, Samuel & Walter Ozycz, Bertha Woronick & Sister Anne Ozycz, SSJ. Her Funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62), DANVERS, Tues., Aug. 20th, at 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield, at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will take place at a future date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden, CT. Visiting Hours Mon., Aug. 19th, from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances's memory to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Agnes Church, 22 Boston St, Middleton MA, 01949. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019