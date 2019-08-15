Boston Globe Obituaries
|
FRANCES (OZYCZ) JANECZEK


1926 - 2019
FRANCES (OZYCZ) JANECZEK Obituary
JANECZEK, Frances (Ozycz) Of Boxford, formerly of Meriden, CT, Aug., 12th, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Janeczek. Frances is survived by her daughters, Justine Stagon & husband John of West Hartford, CT, Virgianne Baker & husband Paul of Boxford, her sons, Anthony Janeczek Jr. & wife Anne Marie of Westford & David Janeczek & wife Ann Schnorbus of Pelham, NH; 6 grandchildren, Craig Janeczek of Worcester, Brittany Janeczek of Melrose, Kathryn & Stephanie Janeczek of Westford, Paul & Michael Baker of Boxford. She was an aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. Sister of the late Edward, Victor, Samuel & Walter Ozycz, Bertha Woronick & Sister Anne Ozycz, SSJ. Her Funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62), DANVERS, Tues., Aug. 20th, at 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield, at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will take place at a future date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden, CT. Visiting Hours Mon., Aug. 19th, from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances's memory to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Agnes Church, 22 Boston St, Middleton MA, 01949. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
