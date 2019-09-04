Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home
270 Main St.
WATERTOWN, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home
270 Main St.
WATERTOWN, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES JUNE MACDONALD


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES JUNE MACDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, Frances June Artist Of Gorham, Maine died on September 3, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born March 12, 1934, in Waltham, MA, the daughter of Ida Lillian (McKinnon) MacDonald and George Richard MacDonald. She was predeceased by all of her siblings: James Eldon Burdett, late of San Antonio; Bernice Henrida (Burdett) Ulrich, late of New Orleans; Seron Winfield (Dunn) Bailey, late of Rye, NH; George Richard MacDonald, Jr., late of Watertown, MA; and John Richard MacDonald, late of Watertown, MA. Frances is survived by 17 nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Saturday, September 7th at 11 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting Hours Saturday from 9-11 AM. For complete obituary & guestbook please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Frances June MacDONALD
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now