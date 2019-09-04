|
|
MacDONALD, Frances June Artist Of Gorham, Maine died on September 3, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born March 12, 1934, in Waltham, MA, the daughter of Ida Lillian (McKinnon) MacDonald and George Richard MacDonald. She was predeceased by all of her siblings: James Eldon Burdett, late of San Antonio; Bernice Henrida (Burdett) Ulrich, late of New Orleans; Seron Winfield (Dunn) Bailey, late of Rye, NH; George Richard MacDonald, Jr., late of Watertown, MA; and John Richard MacDonald, late of Watertown, MA. Frances is survived by 17 nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Saturday, September 7th at 11 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting Hours Saturday from 9-11 AM. For complete obituary & guestbook please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Frances June MacDONALD
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019