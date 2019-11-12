|
|
NEE, Frances L. (Foscaldo) Lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 87.
Beloved mother of the late John F. Nee. Devoted mother to Veronica P. Cannon and her husband John T. Cannon. Adored grandmother of Erinn Narciso and her husband Mark Narciso, John F. Cannon and MollyKate Cannon. Proud great-grandmother of Colton Narciso. Also, survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Frannie had a passion for spending time with her family and friends. Frannie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her wit and humor were enjoyed by all who knew her. She loved doing things for others and was extremely selfless, kind and giving.
A Funeral Service will be held at Gate of Heaven, 615 East 4th Street in South Boston, at 10 AM on Saturday, November 16th. Services will conclude with Frannie being laid to rest with her beloved son, John, at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frannie may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019