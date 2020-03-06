|
WOODWORTH, Frances L. Of Thornton, NH, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, at the age of 95. She spent the last seven years in Danvers, MA, at Putnam Farm at Danvers, and most recently at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Beverly, MA. Her beloved husband, Robert ("Woody"), and son, Barton, predeceased her in 2012 and 2011, respectively. She was also predeceased by two daughters, Vicki in 1948 and Kristie in 1949, and her sisters, Julie Riddell and Bette Kreissler. She is survived by her sister, Flossie McLean of Ocala, FL, her daughter, Linda Daskowski of North Brookfield, MA, her daughter, Gale Frances Heine of Fort Myers, FL, her son, Mark and his wife Mary Kay of Atlanta, GA and her son Reed and his wife Connie of Beverly, MA. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a great-great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews. Fran was born in 1924 in Boston, MA, the daughter of William and Flora Thomas. After the early death of her mother, she was raised by her uncle and aunt, Andrew ("Puppy") and Margaret ("Mother") MacKay while remaining very close to her father. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School and the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. After marrying in 1944, she and her husband traveled the world as a Navy family, raising their growing brood in Guam, the Philippines and various bases in the US. After a 21-year career as a Navy spouse, Fran and her family settled in Bedford, MA, and at their second home in Thornton, NH. In 1980, Fran and Woody retired to Thornton permanently where she enjoyed golf in the summer, skiing in the winter and entertaining visitors year-round. Spring was reserved for trips to the south to see friends and relatives, as well as many trips overseas flying "space available" on military aircraft. Fran had a zest for life and family and will be sorely missed. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of her Life will be held in the summer at the family home in Thornton, with burial at nearby Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,cff.org or , caredimensions.org The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the many thoughtful caregivers at Putnam Farm at Danvers, Ledgewood Rehab and .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020