LONG KELLEY, Frances Of Saugus, Massachusetts passed away March 10, 2020. Fran was born April 27, 1946 to Duane B. Rowland, Sr. and Frances (Jackson) Rowland. Fran is survived by her loving husband Daniel Kelley of Saugus, Massachusetts, sister Nancy LaManna and husband Carl of Wingdale, New York, brother Duane B. Rowland, Jr. and wife Patricia of North Carolina, daughter Christine Reed and life partner Steven Vuolo of Northfield Vermont, the late son Tyler Long, beloved grandchildren Trevor of Austin, Texas, Calen Reed of Norwood, Massachusetts and Lydia reed of Northfield, Vermont. Many nieces and nephews. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020