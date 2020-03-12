Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES LONG KELLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES LONG KELLEY Obituary
LONG KELLEY, Frances Of Saugus, Massachusetts passed away March 10, 2020. Fran was born April 27, 1946 to Duane B. Rowland, Sr. and Frances (Jackson) Rowland. Fran is survived by her loving husband Daniel Kelley of Saugus, Massachusetts, sister Nancy LaManna and husband Carl of Wingdale, New York, brother Duane B. Rowland, Jr. and wife Patricia of North Carolina, daughter Christine Reed and life partner Steven Vuolo of Northfield Vermont, the late son Tyler Long, beloved grandchildren Trevor of Austin, Texas, Calen Reed of Norwood, Massachusetts and Lydia reed of Northfield, Vermont. Many nieces and nephews. Services to be announced at a later date.

View the online memorial for Frances LONG KELLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -