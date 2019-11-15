|
|
O'HARE, Frances Louise (Oliviero) Of Burlington, Nov. 12. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Thomas O'Hare. Loving mother of Stephen Trefethen & his wife Laura of Windham, NH, David Trefethen & his wife Sue of Canada and Joseph O'Hare & his wife Michelle of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Jay, Nicole, Dominic & Vinnie Trefethen and Joey O'Hare. Great-grandmother of Jack Ray and Claire & Emma Trefethen. Sister of the late Josephine Oliviero. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Nov. 18 at Noon. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Service from 10 a.m. – Noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fran's name may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019