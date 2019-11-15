Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES O'HARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES LOUISE (OLIVIERO) O'HARE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES LOUISE (OLIVIERO) O'HARE Obituary
O'HARE, Frances Louise (Oliviero) Of Burlington, Nov. 12. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Thomas O'Hare. Loving mother of Stephen Trefethen & his wife Laura of Windham, NH, David Trefethen & his wife Sue of Canada and Joseph O'Hare & his wife Michelle of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Jay, Nicole, Dominic & Vinnie Trefethen and Joey O'Hare. Great-grandmother of Jack Ray and Claire & Emma Trefethen. Sister of the late Josephine Oliviero. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Nov. 18 at Noon. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Service from 10 a.m. – Noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fran's name may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -