|
|
HEDLUND, Frances Lunde Age 95, formerly of Westwood and East Falmouth, died on November 22, 2019. Devoted mother of Ronald Hedlund and his wife Susan of East Bridgewater, Robert Hedlund and his wife Cathy of North Easton, and Eric Hedlund and his wife Daryl of Wellesley. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Else (Thomasen) Lunde of New Haven, Connecticut, dear sister of Dorothy Waldo and the late Rudith McCroskery, Torrey Lunde, Milton Lunde, Evelyn Whitney, Philip Lunde and Shirley Jacobsen. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Fran was a longtime active member of the Covenant Congregational Church of Boston and the Cape Cod Covenant Church. A Memorial Service will be held at the Cape Cod Covenant Church, 11 Satucket Rd., Brewster, MA, at a yet to be determined date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Cape Cod Covenant Church, PO Box 219, South Dennis, MA 02660 or the Covenant Congregational Church of Boston, 455 Arborway, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019